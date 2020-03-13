Ram Charan & Manchu Manoj to share screen space in the upcoming remake of Ranga Billa?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The south actor cum producer Ram Charan will be seen in the lead roles in the much-awaited film called RRR. The south drama which is expected to be a period film is helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The south flick will also feature Jr NTR who is also fondly known as Young Tiger by his fans and followers. The latest news update is that Ram Charan will be sharing screen space with Manchu Manoj in the remake of Ranga Billa. The original film featured megastar Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu.

As per the recent news reports, Manchu Manoj will now feature in the film called Aham Brahmasmi. The film which will star Manchu Manoj in the lead was recently launched and RRR actor Ram Charan was the chief guest at the event. There is no official announcement about the remake of Ranga Billa. But, there is a strong buzz that Ram Charan and Manchu Manoj will be essaying the roles which were played by their respective fathers. Mohan Babu who is known as the Collection King in the south film industry got a lot of appreciation for his role in Ranga Billa.

The film proved to be a blockbuster hit at the box office and fans are hoping that Ram Charan and Manchu Manoj will replicate the same success with the remake film as well. Now, the fans and film audience are eagerly waiting to hear an update about the upcoming remake. Currently, Ram Charan is busy shooting for RRR. The film will also feature and .

