Ram Charan meets Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj over lunch; What's cooking?

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo is just getting bigger and better. The latest buzz about the highly anticipated film is Ram Charan joining the star-studded cast. The RRR actor is reportedly playing a cameo role in the film and met with the team over lunch. The rumors have taken the internet by fire.

In fact, a photo of Charan with director Lokesh Kangaraj has added much-needed fuel to the rumors. It is said that the actor met Vijay along with the director recently for lunch and discussed about Leo. In this meeting, the pan-Indian star reportedly also gave a nod to the cameo role in the Vijay starrer.

However, it is not known if the viral news is true or false. A few reports claim that the actor has rejected the offer as he is not interested in doing cameos. He is said to be mostly focused on large-scale films that suit his superstardom.

About Leo

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is reportedly part of his cinematic universe (LCU). The film marks the collab of the duo after the blockbuster film Master and the expectations are sky-high. The Tamil superstar is playing the role of a gangster. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead and has been paired up with Vijay after 15 years. They are one of the most loved on-screen pairs.

Sanjay Dutt is the antagonist in the film. The film features star-studded cast including Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mansoor Ali Khan in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the songs and original score.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently on a break from work. He will probably return to shooting his upcoming film Game Changer soon. Directed by Shankar, Kiara Advani is the female lead and S Thaman is the music composer. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

