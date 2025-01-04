Ram Charan on contemplating asking director Shankar to make direct Telugu film: ‘He should have done a film with my dad…’

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is all set to hit the big screens for Sankranti this year. As the Shankar directorial is releasing on January 10, 2025, the team arrived at an event in Mumbai where the lead star revealed how he once contemplated asking director Shankar to do a movie in Telugu.

In his conversation, the actor said, “You know Shankar sir once did the remake of 3 Idiots in South. It’s called Nanban. When they released the movie in Telugu, I was the chief guest for that event. I was sitting there with Shankar sir and thinking, 'Can I ask Shankar sir to do a direct Telugu movie?'”

“Not with me, but with anyone in Telugu cinema. Be it with my dad (Chiranjeevi) or any other of my contemporaries. However, I didn’t have the guts,” Charan added.

Talking more about the same, Ram Charan revealed that during the final days of the RRR shoot in Hyderabad, producer Dil Raju called and visited him on sets. The producer had revealed to him that director Shankar wants to meet with you and discuss a project.

In disbelief of Dil Raju’s words, Ram Charan said, “I was like, I’ll talk to you later... like Shankar sir would ever come to you for a film. However, I later got to know that it was in fact true and I immediately called Raju sir. It was such a dream come true for me.”

Highlighting how everyone has grown up watching director Shankar’s films, Ram Charan quoted director SS Rajamouli’s words about the Enthiran director and labeled him the epitome of commercial cinema.

Charan further called director Shankar the “first pan-Indian director” and said, “I’m so blessed. I don’t know how my dad would feel, but I’m very blessed; he should have done a film with dad.”

The movie Game Changer is just days away from releasing in theaters. The political action thriller starring Ram Charan in the lead role features the actor as an IAS officer who strives to fight against corruption in the political system.

With RC in the lead, the movie has actors like Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani, and many more in key roles.

