Ram Charan on if RRR's Naatu Naatu wins Oscar: 'Have to wake me up'

Ram Charan is currently in the United States for the promotions of RRR, ahead of the Oscars. The actor has now opened up about his reaction if the song Naatu Naatu from RRR goes on to bag the Oscar in an interview ABC News Live. The star mentioned he won't believe it and would mean success for the Indian film industry. In an interview, Ram Charan was asked to share his exact reaction if RRR's Naatu Naatu bags the Oscars. He stated, “I don’t think I’ll believe it. They have to wake me up and say, go and take it. Shove me up on stage. I’ll be the happiest. I don’t think it’ll be our success, it’ll be the success of the Indian film industry. None of us can take the credit.”

With the RRR euphoria reaching all the corners of the globe, it was later released in countries like the United States, Los Angeles, Japan, and more. The response from the western audiences was massive in theaters, they went gaga over Naatu Naatu song, composed by M. M. Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.



Talking about representing the entire country on a global level, he said, “It’s a great space we are all in right now. I feel like it’s a responsibility more than an achievement. I just don’t want it to be a one-time wonder. It’s a consistent process where we strive to do and come back again and again to the Oscars or Golden Globes.” About RRR's Oscars 2023 RRR also bagged Oscar 2023 nominations for Naatu Naatu song as well. The entire RRR team will be in the US for the Oscars. While music director MM Keeravaani is already there with lyricist Chandra Bose, Ram Charan is in New York. Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli will jet off very soon with their families. The Oscars 2023 Event will take place on March 12. Recently, Ram Charan appeared on the most popular show Good Morning America Season 3. He became the Telugu star Indian to grace the show. The actor spoke about Naatu Naatu, RRR, his personal life, marriage and more. He called director SS Rajamouli 'Steven Spielberg of Indian cinema.'

ALSO READ: Ram Charan, Jr NTR bag Best Actor nominations for Critics Choice Awards; RRR competes in Best Action Category