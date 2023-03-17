Ram Charan on Nepotism: Wouldn't have sustained for 14 years if I was not doing something good

SS Rajamouli's RRR created history in Indian cinema with its glorious acclaim and applause from audiences and critics. The film, which was released in March 2022, broke several records at the box office and made everyone go gaga over each scene and song with no language barrier at all. The superhit track, Naatu Naatu, which made everyone groove to the beats was awarded with prestigious Oscar under the Best Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. Recently, RRR’s lead hero Ram Charan made his first media appearance after the awards and during the interaction the actor talked about nepotism.

Ram Charan gives his opinion on nepotism

During a recent media interaction, Ram Charan was asked to give his opinion on the debate of nepotism. On this the actor replied ‘I don’t really understand this. This is herd mentality. This topic is driven by a herd or rather an individual who feels like this. I am inclined towards acting. I was breathing cinema, meeting the producers. Now, if you call that getting a better chance, I don’t know. But, I was in a film school ever since I was born, so I know the art. And every other artist who is successful here, only the talent speaks.’

Furthermore, Ram added that ‘I would not have sustained for 14 years if I was not doing something good for myself. My dad, maybe, was a good stepping stone, but after that we do have to continue the journey. If I was a normal person, I would not spend Rs 100 or Rs 500 outside the theatre just because he is somebody’s son.’ Sharing the advice that his father Chiranjeevi gave him on the first day of his shoot, he said ‘On the first day, I wished he gives that one formula. But, he said ‘This is the first day. Take care of your team, they are always next to you. If they start talking about you, it's over for your career.’

Ram Charan’s work

Ram is currently busy with the final stage shooting of his upcoming film RC15. The project is reportedly slated to hit the theatres in January 2024. It will feature Kiara Advani as the female lead. He recently wrapped up a key schedule in Kurnool. If the reports are to be believed, he is also making a comeback to Bollywood with a special appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the upcoming Salmaan Khan starrer.

