Ram Charan on rivalry and competition with co-star Jr NTR: RRR became medium to announce our friendship
Ram Charan addressed the rivalry with Jr NTR and his family in an recent review. Their camaraderie on and off screen was loved by the audiences.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR's friendship, camaraderie and chemistry with SS Rajamouli's RRR came as a huge surprise to many. The actors, who have known each other for years, were considered rivals because of their families. However, things took u turn when Rajamouli pulled off a casting coup like Jr NTR as Bheem and Ram Charan as Ram and left everyone mesmerized.
While the entire world is still not RRR, Ram Charan recently opened up his equation with Jr NTR and rivalry. In an interview with Golden Globes, the star put an end to the long history of family rivalry and shared that he and Jr NTR are friends but there's always healthy competitiveness. In an interview with Golden Globes, when Ram Charan was asked if there was competitiveness between him and Jr NTR, "The film just became a medium for us to announce to the world that we are friends. And when it comes to competition, of course, there was competition, but it was very healthy. We always tried to help each other and understand each other’s mental and physical states during the shoot,"
Ram Charan also addressed the rivalry with Jr NTR's family in an interview with American journalist David Poland. He said, "A sense of brotherhood and camaraderie is there, but obviously, there is a healthy competition. I have seven actors in my family, and once the party is over, once the festival is over, even my cousins and I are competitive. Obviously, with NTR also, there is a sense of competition. Our families have been known as arch-rivals in the film industry for 20-30 years. His grandfather, and my father it was like we were arch-rival families."
Ram Charan and Jr NTR's families' rivalry
Nandamuri and Konidela are one of the most influential families in the Telugu film industry. Jr NTR belongs to a legendary family of NT Rama Rao, his grandfather, father Hari Krishna, uncle Balakrishna and more. Ram Charan, on the other end, belongs to a family full of actors, from father Chiranjeevi to cousin Allu Arjun. Although, both families maintained a cordial relationship and respected each other, they were never close.
Ram Charan played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film, whereas Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, Indian revolutionary leaders. RRR captures the beautiful friendship of the duo as fight against the British Raj. Not just on screen, their camaraderie shared during the promotions was also appreciated by the audiences.
