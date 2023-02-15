Ram Charan on rivalry and competition with co-star Jr NTR: RRR became medium to announce our friendship

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's friendship, camaraderie and chemistry with SS Rajamouli's RRR came as a huge surprise to many. The actors, who have known each other for years, were considered rivals because of their families. However, things took u turn when Rajamouli pulled off a casting coup like Jr NTR as Bheem and Ram Charan as Ram and left everyone mesmerized.

While the entire world is still not RRR, Ram Charan recently opened up his equation with Jr NTR and rivalry. In an interview with Golden Globes, the star put an end to the long history of family rivalry and shared that he and Jr NTR are friends but there's always healthy competitiveness. In an interview with Golden Globes, when Ram Charan was asked if there was competitiveness between him and Jr NTR, "The film just became a medium for us to announce to the world that we are friends. And when it comes to competition, of course, there was competition, but it was very healthy. We always tried to help each other and understand each other’s mental and physical states during the shoot,"