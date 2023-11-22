Ram Charan papped at Mysore airport; Arrives in private jet for Shankar’s Game Changer shoot

Ram Charan is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Telugu cinema. The actor is currently filming for his upcoming movie, Game Changer, which is helmed by S. Shankar in his Telugu directorial debut.

Earlier today, the actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport heading to Mysore for Game Changer’s shoot. In the latest update, the actor has been spotted at the Mysore airport, where he arrived in style.

Ram Charan was seen stepping out of his black private jet donning a casual blue denim shirt, which he paired with dark blue pants. He was also seen wearing a pair of white sneakers and topped off his look with a pair of shades.

Check out his look below:

More about Game Changer

Game Changer has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film marks S. Shankar’s debut in the Telugu film industry, and is written by Karthik Subbaraj. Apart from Ram Charan, the film also features Kiara Advani in her Telugu debut, as well as SJ Suryah, Sunil, Jayaram, Anjali and more in prominent roles.

The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju, under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, and the music for the film is composed by Thaman S. The camera for the film has been cranked by S. Thirunavukkarasu, while the editing for the film has been handled by Shameer Muhammed.

It was announced quite recently that the first single from the film, titled Jaragandi would be released on Diwali, this year. However, the release had to be postponed due to technical difficulties.

On the work front

As per reports, Ram Charan’s upcoming film, after Game Changer, would be with Buchi Babu Sena and is tentatively titled RC16. The film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, in tandem with Sukumar Writings and Vriddhi Cinemas.

As for Shankar, he is also working simultaneously on the highly anticipated sequel of his 1996 film, Indian, titled Indian 2. The film, which has Kamal Haasan in the lead role, also features an ensemble cast including Sidharth, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Kajal Aggarwal, and many more in prominent roles. The film will reportedly be released in two parts with the first part coming out in April next year.

