Ram Charan pays homage to Puneeth Rajkumar & offers condolences to family: Still can't digest he isn't anymore

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 10:42 PM IST  |  37.9K
   
Ram Charan paid homage to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. He also visited his house in Bengaluru and offered condolences to brother Shivarajkumar and his family. A few photos of the actor have surfaced on social media and are currently going viral.

Ram Charan can be seen paying his last respect in front of Puneeth's photo and also consoling his brother. Speaking to the media, Ram Charan got emotional remembering the great soul as he said, "It's a big loss, it's like I lost my own family member. I still can't believe or digest the fact that Puneeth garu is not around anymore. I can't even speak, I'm still in a dilemma if it really happened or not."

He further said, "Puneeth garu is the most warmest and loving person I ever met. He comes to my house and treats us like guest, he owns everybody with so much love. I remind me what it is to be a human being, we love you Puneeth garu wherever you are. We miss you always. My condolences to all his fans, don't feel disheartened, he has left a legacy to cherish always."

 

Yesterday, Tollywood actor Nagarjuna also visited Puneeth's house and offered heartfelt condolences to Shivarajkumar and his family.

 

Charan's father Chiranjeevi along with Venkatesh Daggubati, Ali and Srikanth had paid final tributes to Puneeth Rajkumar on Sunday at Kanteerava Studios where he was laid to rest.

Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly know as Appu, passed away due a massive cardiac arrest. The actor was just 46 years and was laid to rest in Kanteerava Studio near his father Rajkumar's memorial.

