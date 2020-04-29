Ram Charan pays tribute to Irrfan Khan; Says ‘The world of cinema has lost a crowned jewel’

Many celebrities from the film industry took to social media and expressed their grief over the loss of a promising actor, Irrfan Khan. South star Ram Charan has called him a crowned jewel of world cinema.

It is a dark day for the movie industry as Bollywood’s versatile actor Irrfan Khan passed away today, April 29. He was 53. Known for his unconventional roles, the phenomenal actor’s demise is the biggest loss to Indian cinema. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital yesterday, on 28 April and was being treated for a colon infection. Many celebrities from the film industry took to social media and expressed their grief over the loss of a promising actor. South star Ram Charan has called him a crowned jewel of world cinema.

RRR star Ram Charan took to social media and mourned the death of a versatile actor. He tweeted, “The world of cinema has lost a crowned jewel. One of the most exceptional actors and the film industry will definitely miss the legend. May your soul rest in peace, Irrfan Khan ji.” Fans and celebs are in disbelief after learning about his sudden demise.

Check out what Ram Charan has to say:

The world of cinema has lost a crowned jewel. One of the most exceptional actors and the film industry will definitely miss the legend. May your soul rest in peace, Irrfan Khan ji. pic.twitter.com/qaBYTfr3xN — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 29, 2020

Here’s what actor-politician Kamal Haasan tweeted: Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time.”

Irrfan Khan passed away today at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted for colon infection. The 53-year-old actor had been battling cancer since 2018.

Irrfan made his film debut with a small role in Salaam Bombay! (1988). Khan's last onscreen appearance was in Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania

