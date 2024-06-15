Ram Charan pens heartfelt note after watching Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty’s Manamey

Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty’s starrer Manamey has been receiving loads of love from the audience and critics because of its unique storyline and cast’s performances. Directed by Sriram Adittya T, the film was released in theaters on June 7.

Meanwhile, superstar Ram Charan took to his social media to pen down a special note for the team after watching the film.

Ram Charan watched Sharwanand starrer Manamey

Taking to his official X (formerly called Twitter) account, Ram Charan wrote, “Enjoyed watching #Manamey !! @ImSharwanand performance was outstanding. Congratulations to the cast and the entire team!!”

The Shatamanam Bhavati actor too responded to the sweet gesture of Ram. He replied and wrote, “Thank you dearest charann’’

However, this is not the first time that the Rangasthalam actor has openly expressed his support for the film. Earlier, this month Ram penned down a heartfelt note for the team of Manamey when they released the official trailer of the film.

He wrote, “#ManameyTrailer looks Funtastic and Fun. Best wishes to my dearest @ImSharwanand. Good luck to the entire team of #Manamey”

More about Manamey

Sharwanana and Krithi Shetty starrer Manamey revolves around the story of a carefree playboy named Vikram and a sophisticated young girl, Subhadra. Their lives take a 360-degree turn when Kushi comes into their life. The young couple becomes the guardians of the two-year-old in the UK and starts a new life.

Advertisement

Moreover, the film also delves into finding where Kushi’s real parents while the three form a special bond with each other.

Besides the lead actors, the film also has Seerat Kapoor, Ayesha Khan, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ravindran, Rahul Ramakrishna, and many more in key roles.

How Vikram and Subhadra shed their differences and take care of the little kid is the basic plot of the film.

Ram Charan on the work front

On the work front, the RRR actor will next be seen in Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, the film is an upcoming Telugu political action drama that revolves around an IAS officer who sets out to corrupt the corruption in his political system.

Besides Ram Charan, Game Changer also features an exceptional star cast that includes Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more in key roles. Although the makers are yet to announce a confirmed release date, speculations say that Game Changer will hit the theaters in September or October, this year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mamata Mohandas drops fun-filled behind-the-scenes VIDEO featuring Maharaja's team