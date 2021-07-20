Ram Charan pens an lovely birthday note to his wife Upasana; Her reply to 'Mr C' will melt your heart

Earning recognition as a popular star in Tollywood, Ram Charan is a real life gentleman and a devoted husband to his beloved wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. They are the most adorable and beloved couples of Telugu cinema. From relationship to career, the couple built everything together and set major goals. Today, Upasana Kamineni is celebrating her birthday and Ram Charan shared an endearing birthday note to make her day special. The actor showered love on his wife and said no gift is ever enough to thank her, how cute is that right?

Ram Charan took to social media and shared a lovely photo along with Upasana and penned a heartwarming note. He wrote, “@upasanakaminenikonidela You have never stopped giving ur best to people in need and ur family!! No gift could ever be enough to thank you!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!.” In the photo, Charan and Upasana can be seen looking very cute as Upasana rests her head on his arms. Another beautiful and aww worthy thing about this post is the RRR actor’s wife reply, “Omg Mr C Ur too sweet. Thank u for supporting me unconditionally & always being there for me.” Guess we are not the only ones who are adoring the couple, Samantha Akkineni also commented on the post saying, “Awww you guys.”

Ahead of Upasana’s Birthday, Ram Charan also hosted a small in house party for his wife and her girl tribe. From Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata to Rakul Preet Singh, all of Upasana’s girl gang partied together.

On the work front, Ram Charan is busy with Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), co-starring Jr NTR and directed by S.S. Rajamouli. He also has Acharya in his kitty.