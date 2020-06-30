Ram Charan to play a cameo in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film with director Krish?

The news reports suggest that the director wanted Ram Charan to essay this role as the actor was most suited for the cameo. The southern actor cum producer Ram Charan will be seen in the upcoming film RRR.

The latest buzz in the south film industry that actor cum producer Ram Charan will be essaying a cameo in the upcoming film helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The southern film, will feature Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The film is tentatively called PSPK27. If news reports are to be believed then the RRR actor Ram Charan will be seen playing a cameo in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film. The film helmed by, Krish Jagarlamudi is expected to be a period drama.

The news reports suggest that the director wanted Ram Charan to essay this role as the actor was most suited for the cameo. The southern actor cum producer Ram Charan will be seen in the upcoming film RRR. This film is helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The film will also feature the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor Jr NTR in the lead. The film was slated for a release in July 2020. But, later on, the makers of RRR decided to change the release date of the film to January 8, 2021. The team of RRR has not yet announced when they will resume shoot.

The makers of the much-awaited film, RRR had to suspend the filming work of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The first look poster of the lead actor Ram Charan has managed to win hearts of the audiences. The first look of RRR was unveiled on the eve of Ram Charan's birthday.

