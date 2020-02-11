Ram Charan to play a naxalite in Chiranjeevi's film with director Koratala Siva? Find Out

The latest news reports suggest that Ram Charan will be essaying the role of a naxalite. There is no confirmation yet from the makers of the film about the character that the south actor turned producer Ram Charan will play in the Koratala Siva directorial.

The south megastar Ram Charan is reportedly doing a special cameo in his father and south superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film. The south drama is helmed by director well known director Koratala Siva. The latest news reports suggest that the film will have Ram Charan essaying the role of a naxalite. There is no confirmation yet from the makers of the film about the character that the south actor turned producer Ram Charan will play in the Koratala Siva directorial. There is strong buzz in the south film industry that the director of the film which is tentatively titled Acharya, has extended the cameo by Ram Charan.

The latest news reports on the Chiranjeevi starrer state that the film will see Chiranjeevi battling it out with the evil forces with respect to the money scams revolving around temple funds in the Endowments Department. Now, there is a strong buzz that the character essayed by the RRR actor Ram Charan is called Siddhu, who reportedly is a naxalite. Sources close to the film have reportedly stated that the RRR lead star will be essaying a challenging role. The sources also reveal that the role essayed by the Rangasthalam actor will have a 40 minutes screen time.

The upcoming Koratala Siva directorial is said to be wholesome film, will elements of drama, action and thrill. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting for an update, about the film, and its first look. The Chiranjeevi starrer will reportedly see Trisha Krishnan in the lead.

