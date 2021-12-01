Ram Charan on playing a 40 minute role in Acharya & three different looks in ‘RRR’: Can’t get bigger than this

Ram Charan currently awaits the release of the massive action drama ‘RRR’ which costars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. The venture is directed by SS Rajamouli with whom Ram Charan has previously collaborated on the 2009 blockbuster ‘Magadheera’. Ram has also produced ‘Acharya’ which stars his father Chiranjeevi in the leading part. Ram spoke about feeling ‘intimated’ whilst acting with his father to Variety. He said, “I would say acting with a man who’s really done 40 years in this field and 150 films plus, that is intimidating me more than acting with my father”.

Ram added, “Working with thousands of actors in his career, he makes you feel so comfortable and really complements you as a person. And it’s so easy to be intimidated by those personalities. But as much as he is my father, he is a completely new person when he finishes his makeup and is out of his caravan in costume. It’s a beautiful experience. It’s a learning experience.” Speaking about his extended guest appearance in the film, Ram said, “It’s a 40-minute role, it’s pretty much the whole of the second half”.

Speaking about playing three distinctive characters in RRR, Ram said, “The story pushes my character to evolve into three different roles and three different looks,” said Ram Charan. The actor says that to do a film with Rajamouli with one character is “like a dream,” but to do three characters “it just can’t get better than this or bigger than this.”

