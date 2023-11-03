Ram Charan plays peek-a-boo with daughter Klin Kaara Konidela as Upasana holds baby in her arms; PIC

The wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi has become the hottest topic in town. The couple exchanged vows on November 1, in a grand ceremony held amidst the picturesque backdrop of Tuscany, Italy.

The event was graced by the presence of their close family and friends, including the likes of Ram Charan and Upasana. An adorable photo of the couple, from their precious moment with daughter Klin Kaara Konidela has now surfaced.

Ram Charan and Upasana play peek-a-boo with their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela

Ram Charan and Upasana took to their Instagram accounts to share a heartwarming moment of playing peek-a-boo with their adorable daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. The candid snapshot captured the pure essence of familial bliss, spreading smiles across the virtual world.

Adding to the festivities, Upasana treated her followers on Instagram with a delightful picture of herself with her husband, Ram Charan, and their precious daughter. The trio looked resplendent in pastel-colored outfits, radiating an air of grace and togetherness.

Upasana donned an elegant white gown adorned with intricate pearl and net detailing, complemented by her loose, tousled hair. Ram Charan, on the other hand, exuded sophistication in a cream-colored kurta with chikankari work, paired with cream trousers. His look was elevated with stylish black and gold sunglasses, along with an elegant timepiece. The image encapsulated a moment of sheer familial joy, resonating with the hearts of their adoring fans.

Catch a glimpse of Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela

Meanwhile, the wedding festivities of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi in Italy were also attended by Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Nithiin, and many other prominent figures from the film industry. The star-studded affair didn't just stay within the confines of the wedding venue. Social media platforms were abuzz with updates and glimpses of the joyous occasion.

More about Ram Charan and Upsana Konidela

Ram Charan got married to Upasana Kamineni Konidela in a lavish ceremony on June 14, 2012. Their union has been a source of inspiration for many, as they have stood by each other through thick and thin, exemplifying a strong and loving partnership.

On December 12, 2022, the couple joyously announced Upasana's pregnancy, marking a new chapter in their journey together. Their excitement and anticipation for this new addition to their family have been evident, with fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of their precious newborn.

It was on June 20, 2023, that their happiness reached new heights as they welcomed their baby girl at the prestigious Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Upcoming movies of Ram Charan

Ram Charan is set to enthrall his fans with exciting projects, including the highly anticipated film Game Changer, directed by the renowned filmmaker Shankar, and co-starring the talented Kiara Advani. This multi-lingual film is expected to hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, promising an exceptional cinematic experience.

Additionally, the actor is gearing up for RC 16, an action-romantic entertainer directed by Buchi Babu Sana, where he is set to play a pivotal role.

With these upcoming ventures, Ram Charan's presence in the entertainment world remains strong, and his fans can look forward to more memorable performances in the near future.

