Ram Charan poses for a selfie with kids of Galwan braveheart; Netizens call him 'True legend'

Mega Power Star Ram Charan recently attended an award function, where he was honored for his contribution to Indian cinema. At the event, the RRR actor met the kids of Braveheart Army officer, Colonel Santosh Babu, who was martyred during the Galwan Valley crash. The little ones happen to be a fan of Ram Charan and hence they approached the star for a selfie. Obliging to the request, Ram Charan posed with the little munchkin and even consoled the kids with love.

As soon as the video made it to social media, netizens started showering it with love. One of the Twitterati called the Acharya actor a "True legend." Meanwhile, another user termed him as a "Gentleman." Ram Charan even met Sonu Sood and Neha Kakkar during the event.

Ram Charan's father and Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter and congratulated him on the Award, "Absolutely thrilled for you and proud on winning the True Legend Future Of Young India Award. Bravo! Way to go, dearest, Ram Charan – Appa and Amma."

Ram Charan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen on the big screen in director S Shankar's RC15. Backed by producer Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the untitled drama stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady, along with SJ SuryahAnjali, Jayaram, S, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra as part of the cast.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraju has penned the script for RC15, whereas Tirru and R. Rathnavelu are handling the camera work. In the meantime, Shameer Muhammed is looking after the editing of the drama. Renowned composer S Thaman has provided the tunes for the film expected to release in the cinema halls by next year in 2023. If the reports are to be believed, Ram Charan will be seen as an IAS officer in his next.

