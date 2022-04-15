Ram Charan poses for pics with Punjab cops as he shoots for a new schedule of Shankar directorial's RC15

After path-breaking success of RRR, Ram Charan's next is with director Shankar, which is tentatively titled RC15. The actor has begun shooting for a new schedule in Punjab and his latest pics from the location have surfaced on social media. The actor is seen graciously posing for pics along with Punjab cops and they have gone viral ok the Internet.

The shoot of RC15 is moving forward progressively with back-to-back schedules. A few days ago, the actor wrapped up an important schedule in Hyderabad. According to reports, It is reported that Ram Charan will appear in a dual role in the movie, which will portray the actor in two different roles.

Check out Ram Charan's pics here:

Kiara Advani is the leading lady in the film. RC15 will mark the second-time collaboration between Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Their chemistry on-screen and friendship off-screen is really good so fans are eagerly waiting to witness their magic again on the big screen. The much-awaited untitled film will have music composed by S. Thaman with cinematography by Tirru. Ram Charan starrer is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. The plot of his suspense flick has been penned by Karthik Subbaraj. The songs of the movie are choreographed by Jani Master.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is waiting for the release of Acharya starring actor Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in cameo roles. The movie will release on April 29 this year.