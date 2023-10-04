Ram Charan poses with Mahendra Singh Dhoni for million dollar PIC; fans can't keep calm

Ram Charan, the celebrated Telugu superstar is currently going through an excellent phase in his acting career, with some highly exciting projects in his kitty. Recently, the RRR actor was spotted in Mumbai, where he visited the famous Siddhi Vinayak temple of the city and finished his Ayyappa Deeksha. After finishing the rituals, Ram Charan is now back to his work commitments. The superstar was recently spotted with the celebrated cricketer and former Indian team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Ram Charan poses with Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The RRR actor, who met Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently, took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a million-dollar picture with the Captain Cool, leaving both their fan bases extremely excited. "Soo Happy to meet India’s pride @mahi7781," wrote Ram Charan, who expressed his deep excitement on posing with the celebrated cricketer, in his post.

The actor, who recently completed his Ayyappa Deeksha, bid goodbye to black clothes in his latest picture with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and opted for an olive green casual shirt, which he paired with a pair of grey trousers. Ram Charan completed his look with a pair of tinted glasses and a statement watch. MS Dhoni, on the other hand, looked dapper in his new semi-long hairdo, and blue t-shirt, which he paired with beige trousers.

Have a look at Ram Charan's post, below:

