Ram Charan posts a heartfelt birthday note for his Rangasthalam co-star Samantha on her special day

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her birthday today and she has already been getting lots of birthday wishes from industry mates and colleagues on her special day. The actress has been wished by the likes of Anushka Sharma, Keerthy Suresh, and Rashmika Mandanna and she has been posting all the love she has been getting on her Instagram stories. The latest to join in wishing the actress is none other than Ram Charan who took to his Twitter handle to post a heart-warming post wishing his colleague. The duo previously worked together in “Rangasthalam”, back in 2018. Despite only working with each other it is no secret that the two are good friends off-screen.

Ram Charan’s heartfelt note to Samantha on her birthday

Ram Charan is the latest in line to wish Samantha on her birthday and in a note to his Rangasthalam co-star he noted, “Dearest @Samanthaprabhu2! Extremely proud of you and your amazing work. Wishing you great health and success. Happy Birthday and good luck with #Citadel”. The actors have been good friends off-screen and this new note has been getting fans excited. Samantha has been having some issues with her health for the past year and also her latest release “Shaakuntalam” also underperformed at the box office. Samantha is however ready with a handful of projects to make a great comeback.

Upcoming Films

Samantha has most recently wrapped up the shooting of her latest Telugu film “Kushi”, which will see her paired opposite Vijay Devarkonda in the lead. The film is said to be a sprawling romantic drama, featuring a love story between an army man and a woman from the Kashmir valley. Kushi is being directed by Shiva Nirvana with a musical score by Hesham Abdul Wahab. She will also be seen in the Indian edition of the Russo Brothers Amazon series “Citadel”, where she will be seen in a pivotal role alongside Varun Dhawan for the first time. The series is to be directed by “Family Man" fame Raj & DK and will be one of the most expensive shows in the country.

