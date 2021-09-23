Ram Charan is a proud son as he sends in wishes to 'Appa' Chiranjeevi for 43 years journey in Tollywood

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating a huge milestone of 43years in the Tollywood industry. On that note, son Ram Charan took to social media and shared photos of his Appa to convey his wishes. Sharing a collage photo of his dad Chiranjeevi from his first and latest film, he wrote, "43 years and still counting!My Appa @KChiruTweets."

The collage picture shared by Ram Charan features Chiranjeevi from his debut film Pranam Khareedu and the latest one is from Acharya, where the father and so duo are sharing screen space for the first time.

43 years and still counting!

My Appa @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/2th29femzz — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 23, 2021

On Wednesday, Chiranjeevi shared a throwback picture from his debut movie Pranam Khareedu and wrote a heartfelt note, dedicating it to all his fans. On the completion of 43 years in Tollywood, the actor wrote, "On 22 August, I took birth as a human. On 22 September, I took birth as an actor. I express my gratitude for all the audience who have since encouraged me. I especially thank my fans, who love me the most." Within no time, the post went viral as there is no need to mention how fan base the megastar has among Telugu audiences.

Meanwhile, the father and son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's appearance on the big screen has made enthusiasm grew stronger among the audiences. Although Chiranjeevi appeared in cameos in a couple of Ram Charan’s films and the latter turned producer for his father’s recent films, they never shared the same screen space. With Acharya, the dream of Mega fans to witness the father and son duo will be coming true.

Touted to be a socio-political film, Acharya is directed by Siva Koratala and features Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood in lead roles.