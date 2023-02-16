Ram Charan REACTS as a fan calls him 'snack'; Opens up about his crushes

Ram Charan is one of the most popular actors today in the film industry. And post his performance as Alluri Sitarama Raju, his fandom rose worldwide with audiences loving him from all corners. The actor enjoys a massive women fan following, who go gaga over him. Recently, in an interview with Letterboxd, he reacted to a thirsty comment made by a fan and also opened up about crushes. In a recent interview with Letterboxd, a fan called him a 'snack.' Ram Charan laughed it off and said, "Wow! I want my wife to hear this. Lovely! She'll be very proud I think."

The interviewer then asked Charan to name two actresses who think are thirst traps. He called the actresses his crushes and said, "I don't know if I was obsessed, but every time I saw Julia Roberts, I used to be really attracted to the screen and the film. I would be locked to the TV or big screen. She had something so attractive and so unconventional. I was a big fan of hers since Pretty Woman. Ah! Catherine Zeta-Jones...My goodness. How can I forget her? Mark of Zorro was one of my first films. I enjoyed her work, and, I've followed her work, in Entrapmet and so on." Watch video of Ram Charan talk about his crushes:

Hollywood director Steven Speilberg recently heaped praises on Ram Charan for his role in RRR. Speaking to the US media via video interviews, Cameron was all praises for Ram and his powerful albeit astute performance in the award-winning film, RRR. Ram Charan's upcoming films The popular star is currently busy with the final stage shooting of his upcoming film RC15. The project, which is helmed by the veteran filmmaker S Shankar, and has been tentatively titled RC 15, is reportedly slated to hit the theatres in January 2024. Ram Charan is said to be playing a double role in the film as a social worker father and his son who grows up to become a brave IAS officer in the film, which features Kiara Advani as the female lead. He recently wrapped a key schedule in Kurnool. If the reports are to be believed, he is also making a comeback to Bollywood with a special appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the upcoming Salmaan Khan starrer.

