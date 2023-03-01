Ram Charan reacts as he is called 'Brad Pitt of India' on his latest appearance at American Talk Show

Ram Charan is currently on the spree for promotional interviews ahead of RRR's Oscars event. The actor recently attended the talk show on KLTA Entertainment and spoke about the RRR. The actor looked dashing in a brown suit at the show and was introduced as Brad Pitt of India'. He also reacted to the comparison and it definitely deserves your attention.

On Wednesday, Ram Charan appeared on the Hollywood talk show on KLTA Entertainment and spoke about RRR and Naatu Naatu ahead of the Oscars. The actor was introduced as Brad Pitt of India' by the host. When the host asked what does he think about the tag and if he likes it, he said, 'I like Brad Pitt for sure.'



Ram Charan shares pics from RRR's Oscars promotions

Post his performance as Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR, Ram Charan has become a global star. He is being loved by International audiences and media like never before and his fandom has reached new heights. Ram Charan shared took to social media and shared a few glimpses from the show. He wrote, "Soaking in the LA vibe! Thank you @ktlaENT for having me. @RRRMovie back in theatres all across the United States starting March 3, catch us on the big screens once again."

RRR's Naatu Naatu for Oscars

RRR's Naatu Naatu has been nominated at Oscars 2023 under the Best Song category. Today, it has been revealed that the singers of RRR, Rahul Sipligunj, and Kaala Bhairava will perform live on the stage at the awards night. The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12, in Dolby Stadium. The entire team including Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, music composer MM Keeravani, lyricist Chandrabose, and others will attend the Oscars event.

Recently, in an interview, Ram Charan expressed he would love to perform the Naatu Naatu song at the Oscars. He said that as much as he loves to perform and entertain his audiences, it would be a bit difficult to perform the entire song on the stage. The actor mentioned performing Naatu Naatu takes a lot of energy and breath, so it's hard but he would definitely do the hook step if given chance.

