Ram Charan REACTS for the first time on becoming a father; RRR co-star Jr NTR comments

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are one of the sorted couples in the South. The couple are all set to embrace parenthood after 10 years. They are expecting their first child. Now, Charan for the first reacted to becoming a father in an interview in Los Angeles. Reacting to the big news of becoming a father, Ram Charan said, "NTR was the first person to call when I decided to make the announcement. I think we are really happy. All of us are doing well in our lives, professionally and personally. We are seeing a new dimension. To add on more people to our life is always beautiful. And my mom and dad are really that happy we are making new addition and this time it's not a dog.

Jr NTR, who was also part of the interview, shared his thoughts on Ram Charan becoming a father soon and said he will be 'hands-on'. The actor said, Over the years of friendship, I know that he loves kids. He really loves them. I know what a father he is going to be. Hands-on. Because whenever he comes home, my kids really love him. They never treated him as a co-star, co-actor, or rival. They have always loved him. Throughout that, I know that he really likes kids. Now, finally, it's time. He is going to move muscle for that." Watch Ram Charan talk about becoming father here;

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana expecting their first child Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child together. They are going to embrace parenthood soon. On December 12, the good news was announced by Ram Charan and Upasana's parents, megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, and Anil and Shobana Kamineni, with an official statement, a few days back. The official note with Lord Hanuman's pic read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni." Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in July 2022. For the unversed, these two first met in college, and soon became good friends. Later, with their parent's blessing, they tied the knot on June 14, 2012.

