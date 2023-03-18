Ram Charan reacts to becoming ‘A global superstar without going to Bollywood'; Here’s what he has to say

Ram Charan, the popular actor of the Telugu film industry has earned immense popularity across the globe with his performance in the 2022-released blockbuster, RRR. The celebrated actor played real-life freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in the magnum opus and earned immense love for his stellar performance in the SS Rajamouli directorial. RRR earned global recognition after the 'Naatu Naatu' song earned several prestigious awards and accolades including Oscar Award and Golden Globe Award for 2023.

Ram Charan about the rise of South cinema and becoming a global superstar

The Telugu superstar, who recently attended the India Today Conclave 2023, spoke extensively about his acting career, future projects, personal life, and much more. Interestingly, host Rajdeep Sardesai asked Ram Charan about the rise of southern cinema, and becoming a global superstar without going to Bollywood. "Not just RRR, we've seen with Southern cinema in general - the rise of Southern cinema in the last 18 months. One blockbuster after the other. Is there a renewed sense of confidence that you have? Like 'I don't have to go to Bollywood now to make it. I'm a global superstar without going to Bollywood.'?, asked the senior journalist.

"Yes. This has begun and it had a very strong impact on our films. In Telugu, it happening with Baahubali and now crossing all boundaries. I feel RRR is a big hit not because it is from the South. We have so many industries from Bengal to Tamil Nadu in the South. We have fantastic directors. And I feel what will really make an impact with the west, is the stories that are rooted in our stories. Magadheera was like that. Lagaan was like that. Parasite from Korea - it was their own story. Anybody who makes films from their culture, struggles, and emotions - India has all of that. And the West and global audience are ready to accept somebody who is original," explained Ram Charan.

When Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi met Home Minister Amit Shah

Ram Charan, who returned to Delhi after having a gala time at the Oscars 2023 event, met honourable Home Minister of the country, Amit Shah. The RRR star was accompanied by his father, the Telugu cinema's megastar Chiranjeevi. The father-son duo reportedly had a great interaction with Shah, who congratulated Ram Charan for the massive win of RRR at the Oscars and Golden Globes.

Check out the pictures below:

