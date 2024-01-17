Ram Charan reacts to dad Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara concept teaser

The title reveal and concept video of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 156th film, Vishwambhara, was released just a few days ago and has been received with appreciation from fans and movie lovers alike. The newest entry to this list is none other than Chiranjeevi’s son, Mega Powerstar Ram Charan.

The RRR actor took to Twitter to appreciate the concept teaser of the film, claiming that the teaser has sparked anticipation and piqued his interest. Ram Charan also wished the entire team of the film, from director Vasishta to the producers of the film, UV Productions. He also put a special emphasis on the long-delayed reunion of Chiranjeevi and Oscar-Award-winning music director MM Keerawani, expressing his eagerness to witness Keerawani’s musical brilliance with Dad Chiranjeevi once again.

Chiranjeevi and MM Keerawani collaborate after 30 years

Chiranjeevi and MM Keerawani’s last film together was the 1994 film, SP Parasuram, meaning that the duo has not collaborated for the last 30 years. Chiranjeevi and MM Keerawani have also worked together in films such as Gharana Mogudu and Aapadbandhavudu, which have proven to be some of Chiranjeevi’s best works.

More about Vishwambhara

Vishwambhara is an epic fantasy drama, directed by second-time director Vasishta. The director has previously directed a fantasy film with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram called Bimbisara, which earned both critical and commercial acclaim.

Vishwambhara was initially embroiled in controversy due to production house Vyjayanthi Movies stating that no part of the film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari can be used as material for any upcoming projects. This led people to believe that Chiranjeevi’s Mega 156 was going to be around his superhit film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. But since then, this issue has died down and director Vasishta himself has confirmed that Vishwambhara is an original story and that there is no source material taken from the latter film.

In the concept teaser, the makers of Vishwambhara have announced that the film is slated for a Sankranti 2025 release. There have been rumors regarding the star cast of the film, but there is no substantial information yet. The film is being shot by cinematographer Chota K Naidu, and A.S Prakash is the art director of this fantasy drama.

