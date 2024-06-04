Ram Charan REACTS to uncle Pawan Kalyan's victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections

Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena Party has won all the 21 seats it had contested in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections this year.

Following the actor's victory from the Pithapuram Assembly seat with a majority of over 70,000 votes, several renowned personalities from the film industry have showered heartfelt wishes for Pawan Kalyan.

His nephew and superstar Ram Charan were also among the ones who extended warm wishes to his uncle. The RRR actor posted a special note on his social media, expressing gratitude towards his uncle.

Ram Charan reacts to Pawan Kalyan's big win in elections

With Pawan Kalyan marking a massive achievement in the Assembly Elections, the actor has scripted a new history to his name. Emerging victorious with 70,354 votes in his new alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Pawan has become the new MLA of Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

Following his big victory in the Assembly Polls, his nephew and superstar Ram Charan took to his official X (formerly called Twitter) account to extend his heartfelt wishes to his uncle.

He wrote, “A proud day for our family! Congratulations to my @PawanKalyan Garu on his phenomenal win!"

His Twitter post:

Actress and politician Radhika Sarathkumar also posted a heartfelt note for the Agnyaathavaasi actor. She wrote, "Congratulations @pawankalyan so proud of you and your perseverance. More strength to you."

Advertisement

What's next for Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in S. Shankar's Game Changer. The political action drama will feature the Magadheera actor in triple roles. Recently, the makers released the first song from the film Jaragandi, which received a positive response from the audience.

Besides Ram Charan, the film also features a brilliant star cast in pivotal roles, including Kiara Advani, Srikanth, Anjali, S.J. Suryah, Jayaram, and Nassar. It is anticipated that Game Changer will hit the theatres sometime in September this year.

Apart from his political ventures, Pawan Kalyan has some exciting projects in the pipeline. The first one is his most-awaited film, OG, also known as They Call Him OG. Directed by Sujjeth Reddy, the film is expected to hit the theaters this year.

Pawan Kalyan is also part of the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, which has been in the making for quite some time now.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Varun Tej-Lavanya congratulate Pawan Kalyan over historic election win; Producer Allari Naresh calls N Chandrababu Naidu People’s Hero