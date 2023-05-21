Ram Charan recalls meeting NT Rama Rao as a kid: I will cherish moments of sharing breakfast with him

Late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Centenary celebrations were held yesterday in a grand way at Kaithalapur Grounds, Kukatpally, Hyderabad. Several film and political celebrities graced the event. On this occasion, Ram Charan and Naga Chaitanya together honoured Sr NTR with their presence. Ram Charan in his speech, remembered bonding with NTR.

Reminiscing about meeting NTR during his childhood, Ram Charan says, "Nowadays Telugu Cinema is being lauded in foreign countries. Everyone is praising South India Cinema. But, long back in those days, NTR Garu proved the power of our Cinema in those lands. We should never forget about those. We keep remembering those great achievements., said RRR actor Ram Charan.

Ram Charan's heartwarming speech about NT Rama Rao

He further recalled his first and last meeting with NT Rama Rao. "I met NTR Garu only once. I and Purandhareswari gari's son Ritesh used to go to skating classes as kids. We used to finish our classes by early morning 5:30 to 6:00. One day Ritesh asked me to go to his grandfather's house. He was a chief minister at that time. He has huge security. I felt that I don't even have the strength to say yes or no. I said okay. We both went from Purandhareswari Gari house by skating. We went to Rama Rao Gari's house by 6:30 AM," further shared a story about having breakfast with the legendary actor.

"I wanted to meet NTR Garu and take a leave from him. But, when we reached his house, He got up and readied. He is about to have his breakfast. As everyone is aware, He is having a big chicken piece at that age healthily. When he saw me he made me sit and offered tiffin. I felt I was lucky. I always cherish those moments of sharing breakfast with him. Thanks to Purandhareswari Garu for providing me with that opportunity. His name will live as long as there is Telugu Film Industry," added Ram Charan in his heartwarming speech.

Photos of Naga Chaitanya, NBK and Ram Charan from Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Centenary celebrations

