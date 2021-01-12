Ram Charan recovers from COVID 19 and says he can’t wait to get back to work; See Post

Taking to his social media space, Ram Charan announced that he has tested negative for COVID 19 and he also thanked everyone for their wishes.

Taking to his social media space, Tollywood star Ram Charan announced that he has recovered from the pandemic and tested negative for COVID 19. He also thanked everyone for their good wishes and stated that he was unable to wait to be back at work. The RRR star wrote, “Happy to share that I have tested negative for Covid 19. Can't wait to be back to work very soon. Thank you again for all your good wishes.”

A couple of weeks back, Ram Charan announced on his social media space about his positive test result for COVID 10. He wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid - 19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger.” A week before testing positive, Ram Charan hosted a Christmas party for the newly weds Niharika and Chaitanya JV and several biggies including Allu Arjun took part in the party. All the mega cousins were seen in the photos shared by Ram Charan after the party.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, which has Jr NTR as yet another male lead. The film stars as the leading lady. The film is being shot at a brisk pace and the shooting started as soon as the government granted permission to start the shooting process after lockdown relaxations.

