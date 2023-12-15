Ram Charan requests paps to not click daughter Klin Kaara as he receives her at Mumbai home; PICS

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were recently spotted at their home in Bandra, receiving their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

The actor and his spouse were observed getting out of the vehicle and entering their home, where the paparazzi grabbed their latest photos. Ram Charan even stopped to wave at the photographers as he entered.

See the latest pictures of Ram Charan

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Ram Charan has the cutest travel buddy; gets clicked at Hyderabad airport as he heads out