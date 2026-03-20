Ram Charan reviews Dhurandhar 2: Calls Aditya Dhar film ‘raw and impactful’, Ranveer Singh's performance ‘phenomenal’

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has hit the big screens, with several actors heaping praise on it. Adding to the list, Ram Charan has also taken to his social media handle to review the film, calling it “raw, gripping, and impactful.”

Ram Charan reviews Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2

Ram Charan took to his social media and said that Dhurandhar 2 is raw, gripping, and impactful. He noted that Aditya Dhar brings scale and emotion together seamlessly and added that what the director has done with the film is truly remarkable.

The RRR actor further stated that Ranveer Singh delivers a “phenomenal” performance, full of intensity, and holds the audience’s attention throughout. He also mentioned that R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal deliver strong performances.

Additionally, he said that Sara Arjun is terrific in her role and added that Shashwat Sachdev’s music elevates the film.

See the post here:

In response, Aditya Dhar replied to the actor and said, “Thank you, brother. Coming from you, this truly means a lot. We just tried to tell a story with honesty (and a little madness). Glad it resonated with you! Wishing you all the power and success for Peddi. Can’t wait to witness the storm you’re about to create.”

Dhurandhar 2 is the direct sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The movie follows the story of Hamza Ali Mazari after the events of the first installment. In this part, he pursues Major Iqbal in an effort to dismantle Pakistan’s crime network. As his mission unfolds, his past reveals a transformative history that shaped his relentless drive for justice.

The sequel features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun in key roles. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film began its premiere shows on March 18, 2026.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan is next set to appear in a lead role in the film Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is slated to release on April 30, 2026.

With Janhvi Kapoor playing the co-lead, the film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and others in key roles.

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