Ram Charan reviews Pawan Kalyan & Rana Daggubati's 'Bheemla Nayak' trailer; Here's what he said

The trailer of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak was out yesterday. The fans loved the power-punch performances by the leads. Joining the bandwagon, RRR star Ram Charan also lauded the trailer of this action drama.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote the following words, “The trailer of #BheemlaNayak is electrifying!!

Every dialogue & action of @PawanKalyan Garu was“POWERFUL” My buddy @RanaDaggubati’s performance & presence was top notch

#BheemlaNayakonFeb25 #Trivikram @saagar_chandrak @MenenNithya @SitharaEnts @MusicThaman ALL THE BEST!!”

The edge of the seat trailer gives the audience an insight into the tale of rivalry. Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen’s powerful portrayal will also leave you dumbstruck. Meanwhile, Samyuktha Menon will also play a crucial part in the film.

Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, the project has dialogues written by Trivikram Srinivas. Bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Bheemla Nayak is a remake of the 2020 film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Malayalam flick was directed by the late director Sachy.

The film’s crew includes S Thaman as a composer, Ravi K. Chandran as a Cinematographer, and Naveen Nooli as Editor.

Bheemla Nayak will be released in theatres on 25 February.