Ram Charan to rope in Mahesh Babu for a cameo in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya?

The actor turned producer Ram Charan was expected to play a cameo in the father Chiranjeevi's film, Acharya. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor Ram Charan is looking forward to rope in Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu to play the cameo. It is well known in the south film industry that Ram Charan is a close friend of the Spyder actor, Mahesh Babu. The Rangasthalam actor was all set to essay the cameo, in which he would play the role of a Naxalite. But, now Ram Charan who produced Chiranjeevi starrer, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is hoping to cast the Bharat Ane Nenu star Mahesh Babu for that role.

The south megastar Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the glory of his recent blockbuster film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film also featured Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The film with Anil Ravipudi as the director did very good business at the box office. The south siren Tamannaah Bhatia did a sizzling number called Daang Daang which proved to be a chartbuster. The fans and film audience loved every bit of the film.

There is no doubt that the actor cum producer Ram Charan is hoping to bring on board Mahesh Babu for the cameo which is a key part in the south drama reportedly titled Acharya with Chiranjeevi in the lead. The film is helmed by ace south director Koratala Siva. The cast and crew of the film are currently shooting its key portions.

