Ram Charan roped in for a Netflix web series?

Ram Charan has proved his acting prowess and star power with several blockbuster hits over time. The fans are eagerly waiting for his magnum opus with Jr NTR, RRR. Now, the latest buzz about this bankable star is that Ram Charan will soon be making his OTT debut on Netflix. The streaming giant has been eyeing the South market for some time and now Netflix has finally come up with a web series that will likely have the Rangasthalam star as the lead.

The sources suggest that this web series will be a remake of a popular USA web series and if everything goes smoothly, the official announcement regarding this project can be expected shortly. Ram Charan is also likely to sign the dotted line soon. It is believed that Netflix is looking to rope in a star Bollywood director for the show. Any more details on the matter will only be out once things get a little more formal.

Many stars from the South are seen shifting to B-town for more exposure. Recently, Ram Charan and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted in Mumbai on separate occasions. As you might already know, Rashmika Mandanna has bagged 2 Bollywood projects, Mission Majnu, and Goodbye. Looks like the Acharya actor is also looking to diversify with his craft.