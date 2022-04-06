Ram Charan on RRR's success: ‘We danced, had emoted beautifully’

SS Rajamouli's RRR was a tremendous success and the team is basking in the success of their periodic drama. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan movie made a theatrical release on 25 March. RRR has received high appreciation and praise from the audience. On its twelfth day of release, the movie topped over Rs. 900 crores worldwide, becoming the fourth Indian movie to do so. Today, a grand success party was held in the city and Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and many others graced the event.

During the event, Ram Charan opened up about the success and said, “It has been a long journey since 2018 to make this film. When I sneaked into galaxy theater, I truly saw the reactions of people. We danced, had emoted beautifully. The audience in the north danced with us, emoted with us. I was a part of RRR for one reason and that was to see India's reaction. I think these reactions will be with me forever. Thank you, India: Ram Charan on success.”

He even shared his thoughts on stardom and added, “Superstardom for me is waking up at 5, reaching location at 7, giving the first shot at 7.30, working through the day, getting back home spending time with family, and repeat. There are master storytellers to take care of other things, but discipline will make you a good human.”

Up next, Ram Charan has Acharya starring actor Chiranjeevi. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in cameo roles. The movie will release on April 29 this year.

Also Read: All time Top Ten Highest Grossing Indian Movies Worldwide; RRR rises to Third topping Rs. 900 crores

