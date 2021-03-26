Ram Charan’s Birthday Special: Fiery new look of Alluri Sitarama Raju from RRR to be unveiled today

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also has Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR in the lead roles, while Ajay Devgn will be seen in a key supporting role.

Ram Charan’s RRR is one of the most awaited pan Indian films. While the makers have been sharing exciting new updates about the film every now and then, it has been revealed by the makers that a new poster of Ram Charan’s character Alluri Sitarama Raju from the film will be unveiled today by the makers ahead of the megastar’s birthday. At a time when the fans are going gaga ahead of his birthday, this announcement as come as an exciting one.

Announcing the news, the makers wrote, “Celebrations to start a little early. Get ready to meet @AlwaysRamCharan, in his fire new avatar, at 4 PM today. Fiercest #AlluriSitaRamaRaju is on his way to leave you spellbound. #RRR #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @ajaydevgn @oliviamorris891 @DVVMovies”. On ’s birthday, the makers shared the first look poster of the actress and it went viral on social media.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also has Jr NTR in the lead role, while will be seen playing a key supporting role. International stars Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will be seen playing key roles in the most awaited period drama and it is produced by DVV Danayya. Touted to be a historical drama, RRR will narrate a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. He added that though it will be a fictional story, the film will show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded.

