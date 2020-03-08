Ram Charan’s film after RRR to be helmed by a debutant director? Find Out

The latest update on the south star Ram Charan is that the Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor will be starring in a film by a debutant director Pradeep.

The latest update on the south star Ram Charan is that the Vinaya Vidheya Rama actor will be starring in a film by a debutant director Pradeep. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Rangasthalam star has the go-ahead from his father and south megastar Chiranjeevi about the film. The Magadheera actor is currently busy with the highly anticipated film RRR with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The film will also feature south star Jr NTR in the lead.

The film RRR is touted to be a period drama, where Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be essaying the roles of two fierce and brave freedom fighters. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film RRR's first look. The SS Rajamouli directorial was expected to be released in the month of July this year, but the film is now pushed to January 8, 2021. The southern flick will also feature Bollywood actors and . The actor cum producer, Ram Charan is reportedly hoping to play the lead in the director Vikram K Kumar's upcoming film. The dynamic duo of the actor Ram Charan and director Vikram K Kumar had previously collaborated on a film titled Manam.

The south actor Ram Charan enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts, and the fans are eagerly waiting for an update about Ram Charan's next film after RRR. The news reports on Ram Charan also suggest that the actor liked the script that Vikram K Kumar has narrated to him, and will soon narrate the full script to him.

