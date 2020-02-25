Ram Charan’s next to be directed by Vikram Kumar? Find out

Ram Charan, who will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, will be joining hands with director Vikram Kumar for his next film.

While we all are waiting to see our beloved Tollywood megastar Ram Charan on the big screens in RRR, reports regarding his next film are already surfacing. Recent buzz is that the actor will be next seen in a Vikram Kumar directorial. When the director narrated the story to Ram Charan, the actor was mighty impressed with it and he asked the director to come with the full script. Meanwhile, there are reports that the mega powerstar will be acting in his father Chiranjeevi’s 152nd film under Koratala Siva’s direction.

On the other hand, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, which also has Jr NTR in a lead role. It will be safe to say that RRR is one of the most awaited movies of Tollywood. The film has a power-packed cast and the film is directed by ace director SS Rajamouli, whose last outing was Baahubali: The Conclusion. When it was reported earlier that the film will be released in July 2020, new reports claim that the film’s release date has been changed to January 2021.

As far as the film’s casting is concerned, Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will be seen playing prominent roles in the movie. Though reports suggest that they will be the main antagonists, no official word has been made yet about their roles in the film. RRR is set against the pre-independence era and it is based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Seetharamaraju, NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

