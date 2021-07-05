Ram Charan’s next with Shankar: S Thaman to compose music for the magnum opus?

Shankar had recently successfully fought off an injunction filed by Lyca against him, prohibiting him from making any other film until Indian 2 was completed.

Ram Charan’s next is with director Shankar with whom he even had a meeting yesterday. Post the meeting, Chiru Junior took to his Twitter space and recorded – “Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday ! Thank you @shankarshanmugh Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon! @SVC_official #SVC50 (sic).” The grapevine has it that Thaman might score music for this film which makes things all the more interesting as it was Shankar who had introduced Thaman as an actor in Boys that released in 2003.

Boys’ star cast included Siddharth, Bharath, Nakul, Genelia D'Souza, Manikandan, the late Vivekh amidst others in prominent roles. AR Rahman had scored the music. While Rahman had scored the music for most of Shankar’s films, a few had been done by Harris Jayaraj – Anniyan and Nanban. Anirudh Ravichander was signed as composer for Indian 2; however, the status of the movie is a bit sketchy owing to the tussle between Shankar and the producers, Lyca Productions.

Shankar had recently successfully fought off an injunction filed by Lyca against him, prohibiting him from making any other film until Indian 2 was completed. However, the Madras High Court, after hearing both sides, dismissed the injunction, thereby giving Shankar the green signal to pursue the other projects he had announced. He had announced Anniyan’s remake in Hindi with in the lead. On the personal front, Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya recently got married to Rohit, a cricketer by profession. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was among those who had graced the occasion.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×