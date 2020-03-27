Ram Charan’s role in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya REVEALED? Find out

Ram Charan will be seen as a naxalite in Acharya, who will appear for thirty minutes in the Chiranjeevi starrer.

By now, we all would have heard that Ram Charan will be seen in an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. Now in a new report, Ram Charan’s role is the film has been revealed. According to the report, Ram Charan will be seen as a Naxalite, who will appear for thirty minutes in Acharya. Earlier, it was stated that Ram Charan has approached his friend to play an important female role in the film. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Meanwhile, Trisha, who was supposed to play the film’s leading lady, opted out of the film recently citing creative differences. Kajal Aggarwal was auditioned to replace Trisha in Acharya. The Indian 2 actor confirmed during an interaction that she will be seen as the female lead in Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, Sonu Sood will also be seen playing one of the prime characters in the film. Sometimes back, it was reported that Mahesh Babu will also be playing a cameo in Acharya.

On the other hand, Ram Charan will be seen playing the lead role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, which also has Jr NTR in a lead role. The lead actors’ look was revealed in the film’s motion poster which was unveiled on Ugadi. The film has a power-packed cast and the film is directed by ace director SS Rajamouli, whose last outing was Baahubali: The Conclusion. Recent media reports also suggested that Ram Charan will be next seen in a Vikram Kumar directorial.

