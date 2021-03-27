Ram Charan’s RRR costar Jr NTR shares PHOTO & sends him wishes; Says he will cherish the moments spent with hi

Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be sharing the screen space in the upcoming magnum opus titled RRR directed by SS Rajamouli.

Celebrities after celebrities are sharing new photos with Ram Charan while sending him their birthday wishes. While megastar Chiranjeevi wished him with a new poster from Acharya, Allu Arjun shared an unseen photo with the mega power star and wished him on his birthday. The latest one comes from none other than the superstar and Ram Charan’s co-star from RRR Jr NTR. He shared a photo where they both can be seen having a candid moment together.

Sharing the photo, Jr NTR wrote, “This year is going to be remarkable for us. Will always cherish the moments spent with you my brother. Many Happy Returns @alwaysramcharan”. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming magnum opus RRR, which is touted to be a historical fiction. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is all set to hit the big screens on October 13 and it is one of the highly anticipated ones.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has Jr NTR and too in the lead roles, while will be seen playing a supporting role. International stars Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will be seen playing key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is touted to be a historical drama. It is expected that RRR will narrate a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It will have Ram Charan playing as Alluri Sitarama Raju, while Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

