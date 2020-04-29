Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni solves Samantha Akkineni’s ‘chips problem’; Sends her chips for birthday

Samantha Akkineni, who celebrated her birthday yesterday, shared a video while thanking Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni for her gift.

South star Samantha Akkineni celebrated her birthday yesterday with wishes from celebrities and fans all over the internet. While many celebrities have wished the actress on social media, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni had sent her a box of chips. Sharing the same on her Instagram stories, Samantha stated that she was surprised to know that Upasana still remembers her chips problem. She also shared a video of herself opening the chips box with excitement.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in Jaanu, which is the official Tollywood remake of megahit Tamil movie 96. In the film, she shared the careen space with Sharwanand. Directed by C Premkumar, Jaanu was bankrolled by Dil Raju. She has a bunch of films in her kitty including the untitled film by Ashwin Saravanan and Vignesh Shivan’s next directorial venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. While some reports suggest that she has walked out of the film, there has been no official confirmation on the same yet.

The film also has Nayanthara as a female lead. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the male lead in the film. About Ashwin Saravanan’s next, the film will also have Prashanth and Prasanna in lead roles. Taking to Twitter, Samantha confirmed her role in the film while revealing that this film will also be a female-centric one, just like the director’s previous two movies. It is expected that the film’s pre-production work will be started after the lockdown.

