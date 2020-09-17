  1. Home
Ram Charan’s wife Upasana shares PHOTO of the RRR star as he heads to gym

Upasana shared Ram Charan's photo from the gym as he is back there after the lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted.
138857 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 06:26 pm
Ram Charan's wife Upasana shares PHOTO of the RRR star as he heads to gym
After the lockdown for COVID 19 was lifted, celebrities are being spotted every day. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of the RRR star as he has headed back to the gym. Sharing the photo, Upasana wrote, “Mr C is back at gym. Are you?”

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus. Titled RRR, the film also has Jr NTR as a lead actor. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the leading lady. A glimpse of Ram Charan’s first look for the film was released by the makers on his birthday. It is expected that the film’s shooting will be started soon. An official statement about the same is expected to be made soon.

On the production front, Ram Charan is bankrolling his father and Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and it is being helmed by Koratala Siva. It is reported that Ram Charan will be making an extended cameo appearance in the film. It is expected that the makers will announce update about the film’s shooting details soon. Ram Charan made headlines recently after he offered financial aid to the family of the three fans of Pawan Kalyan who passed away while putting banners on the power star’s birthday.

Credits :Instagram

