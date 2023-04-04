Ram Charan, Salman Khan, Venkatesh dance in Yentamma Song; Fans can't keep calm, call 'Mega Mass chartbuster'

Salman Khan's new track Yentamma from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out and fans can't keep calm. The song has taken the internet by storm and left Hindi and Telugu audiences grooving to every beat and scene. Ram Charan's cameo and mass dance moves with Salman Khan and Venkatesh in the song have made audiences hooked to the screens. Fans are calling it a 'mass mega celebration, North meets South, crazy and more'.

Yentamma, is nothing less than a surprise package the audience got to witness in this high-octane energy song. As soon as the song released, several fans took to Twitter and shared their reaction watching the three superstars dance together in one frame. This mixture of South and North lyrics and actors has become a new sensational track.

While one fan reacted to Yentamma song and wrote, "The Production Value & the Scale!The North x South Mix Celebrations!The Catchy Lyrics & the Beats! The Synchronisation of the Starcast #SalmanKhan x #RamCharan together for the First time Onscreen!#Yentamma Song is Year's Biggest Celebration, Thanks for this one." Another fan is over the moon watching the trio dance together as she wrote, Salman Khan X Ram Charan gave me GOOSEBUMPS omfggg!!!!!!! THIS IS THE BEST SONGGG !!!! & the way they are Complimenting each other is so ICONIC !!!! #Yentamma."

Yentamma is composed by Payal Dev and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev with rap portions done by Raftaar. The lyrics for the song are by Shabbir Ahmed and is choreographed by Jani Master.

Check audience reaction to Ram Charan, Salman Khan, Venkatesh dance in Yentamma Song

Ram Charan reacts to dancing with Salman Khan in Yentamma

Ram Charan's cameo in Yentamma Song has become the biggest buzz. While fans can't keep calm, Ram Charan also called it his 'precious on-screen moments'. He shared the song on social media and wrote, "One of my most precious on screen moments.Love you Bhai Dancing with these absolute legends...

#Yentamma song out now."

The highly anticipated action-packed entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cast includes Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Shehnaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari. directed by Farhad Samji. The film is produced by Salman Khan Films.

