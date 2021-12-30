Ram Charan & Samantha's lip-lock in Rangasthalam: The REAL story behind the most talked about kissing scene

Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan in the lead role released in 2018. Directed by Sukumar, the film also featured Samantha as Ramalakshmi. The film managed to get positive reviews for being an "unusual masala movie". However, Sam's role in the film grabbed the attention for a lot of reasons. A lot was said and written about her locking lips with Ram Charan in one of the scenes of the film.

She was trolled for doing the alleged kissing scene after marriage. But the interesting story behind the said scene is that they never actually kissed! Yes, initially, when Sukumar proposed the idea of a kissing scene to Ram Charan and Samantha, they both rejected it. They discussed omitting the scene from the movie. The RRR actor was a little worried about how his wife Upasana Kamineni would take it.

However, the Pushpa director decided to give it a try again but Ram Charan was again not in agreement with Sukumar and rejected to do the kissing scene with Samantha. While the movie was on an edit, Sukumar dropped the idea of doing a kissing scene but with the help of VFX. Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got close to kiss but the rest was taken care of by the technical team.

Back then, responding to a question and being trolled for the kissing scene, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Samantha had clarified saying, "It is just a peck on the cheek and not a lip-lock. I know people were abusing as how I can do such scenes after my marriage. If married superstars do the same, will they ask such questions? Why me — because I am a female? Moreover, my family is supportive, especially my father-in-law who pooh-poohed the detractors and hence I am working comfortably on the sets."

Here's the video of the kissing scene that looked real but was not:

Also Read: Samantha opens up on being 'sexy' in special dance number Oo Antava in Allu Arjun's Pushpa