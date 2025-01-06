Ram Charan says daughter Klin Kaara keeps him on his toes; REACTS when her face reveal will happen

Ram Charan’s highly anticipated solo release after four years, Game Changer, has been dominating all the headlines at the moment. The actor has been busy with the promotions of the Shankar directorial and is traveling across various cities for the same.

And recently, Ram Charan opened up about his personal life during an interview. In a conversation with Nandamuri Balakrishna on his show Unstoppable With NBK Season 4, Ram Charan spilled beans on what his fatherhood journey had been so far, being the dad of a girl who has kept him on his toes ever since.

However, when RC was asked about his plans to reveal Klin Kaara’s face to the world, the actor revealed a heartfelt condition upon which he will do so. Well, the actor mentioned that he’ll only do it when she calls him ‘Nanna’.

Not just that, Ram also mentioned a special anecdote about his wife, Upasana. He revealed sending their pet dog Rhyme across to her, whenever she gets upset with him.

Well recently, Upasana Kamineni dropped a special video of their daughter Klin Kaara, who watched her father for the first time on-screen.

Watch the video here:

The little one was seen jumping with joy and moving towards the TV as soon as Ram Charan’s face appeared on the screen. Klin could recognize her dad, and it made the moment special.

Meanwhile, the Shankar directorial features Kiara Advani as the leading lady, along with SJ Suryah as the antagonist.

The film’s trailer has already been a hit, and the pre-release event also did rounds on the internet, as it was graced by none other than RC’s uncle and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan.

Game Changer hits theaters on January 10, 2025.

