Ram Charan says, ‘Feeling very alone and yet...’ as he arrives in Mumbai for Game Changer event; addresses THIS

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is all set to release on January 10, 2025. Ahead of its release, the Global Star arrived for the promotional event of the film in Mumbai. On his arrival at the event, Ram Charan said, “Firstly, I’m feeling very alone, and yet I also feel so welcomed. Thanks to everyone who is here.”

Notably, Kiara Advani had missed out on attending the event in Mumbai after she was reported of taking rest due to being exerted from working constantly.

The actor also addressed why his films get delayed and said that he doesn’t know either while also wanting to make movies faster. In response, the host of the event commented that it may be because whenever the actor’s movies hit theaters, everyone is caught in complete awe. Hearing the same, Ram Charan replied, “You please come with me to Hyderabad. You talk so nice that even my wife would become impressed,” erupting laughter among the audience.

The movie Game Changer starring Ram Charan in the lead role is a political action thriller directed by Shankar. The film features Charan as an IAS officer who becomes the district collector and aims to rid corruption from the political system, striving to conduct fair elections.

In his pursuit of the same, the officer also locks horns with a politician, making it an epic battle between them both. Additionally, the film also showcases a father-son saga depicting Charan in dual roles. The movie’s trailer was recently launched at an event where director SS Rajamouli was the chief guest.

See the trailer for Game Changer:

Moving forward, the film showcases Kiara Advani as the female lead, playing Charan’s romantic interest. Besides the leading cast, the movie also has actors like SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and many more actors in key roles.

Coming to the RRR actor’s work front, Ram Charan is next collaborating with Upena director Buchi Babu Sana for a village-based sports drama film, tentatively titled RC16. The movie, which features the actor in a whole new look, has Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead, with Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar essaying a significant role.

Subsequently, Ram Charan would then be joining hands with director Sukumar for a movie tentatively titled RC17.

