Ram Charan says 'grown up beautiful' as he shares heartwarming photo with Rana Daggubati from a wedding

Upasana Kamineni Konidela's sister Anushpala is getting married today to her fiance, Armaan Ebrahim. A few photos of Ram Charan and Upasana from the pre-wedding ceremonies have already managed to grab the attention on social media. Now, Ram Charan has shared another heartwarming photo with Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj from the family wedding and they all look stunning.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Charan wrote, "finally @ranadaggubati grown up beautiful." One can see, Rana looks dashing as ever in a black suit while Ram Charan is sporting kurta pants. Rana's wife Miheeka, who is looking pretty in a ruffle dress and jacket, also joined them for a gorgeous photo.

Take a look:

Upasana's sister Anushpala Kamineni is getting married to Armaan Ebrahim. He is the son of the ex-Indian F3 champion Akbar Ebrahim and is a car racer from Chennai.

Anushpala Kamineni and Armaan Ebrahim got engaged in September 2021. It was a small affair attended only by close friends and family members.

Anushpala Kamineni, daughter of Shobana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni, is the Vice President of the Apollo group.