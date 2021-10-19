Ram Charan says he enjoyed watching Most Eligible Bachelor; Hails Pooja Hegde & Akhil Akkineni
Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde much-anticipated film Most Eligible Bachelor was released on Friday, October 15. As expected, the romantic comedy-drama which tells the story of two individuals having a contrasting opinion about relationships and marriage, clicked well with the audience. Ever since its release, the film has been getting overwhelming responses from audiences and became a successful hit at the box office.
Ram Charan is also impressed with the film as he took to Twitter and heaped praises for Akhil and pooja for their performance. He also congratulated the team for success. The RRR wrote in the tweet, "So happy for my brother @AkhilAkkineni8 on the success of #MostEligibleBachelor. Loved your performance in this film. @hegdepooja you nailed it again. Many congratulations to @GA2Official & Bhaskar We thoroughly enjoyed it."
So happy for my brother @AkhilAkkineni8 on the success of #MostEligibleBachelor— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 19, 2021
Loved your performance in this film. @hegdepooja you nailed it again
Many congratulations to @GA2Official & Bhaskar
We thoroughly enjoyed it pic.twitter.com/rEMXJR7Z51
Most Eligible Bachelor has reportedly won the Dusshera race at the Tollywood box office. The success party will take place today in Hyderabad and Allu Arjun will be the chief guest of the event.
