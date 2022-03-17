Ram Charan says he 'misses the mountains' after his exotic trip to Finland with wife Upasana Kamineni

RRR star Ram Charan recently returned from his short trip to Finland with his wife Upasana Kamineni. Now the actor seems to be missing the exotic getaway with his better half. He shares a few dreamy pictures and videos from their time in the mountains and captioned them, "Miss the mountains" The couple enjoyed amid snow and high altitudes. Commenting on the post, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni wrote, "Take us back soon".

These two were extremely excited about the trip as it was their first vacation after 2 years due to the pandemic. Both of them shared many cosy sneak peeks from the holiday on social media.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ram Charan will return to the big screen with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR. The lead cast of this upcoming periodic drama, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ram Charan, along with the maker are rigorously promoting their next that is slated to be out on 25 March.

The makers also dropped a new track titled as Celebration Anthem on March 14. This film is a tale of two revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and SS Rajamouli adapted the film's script from the original story written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. Made on a lavish budget, the movie also has Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran as part of the cast.

On the other hand, Ram Charan will also share screen space with his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi in the action drama Acharya.