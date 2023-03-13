Ram Charan says 'his baby is bringing luck' as he walks the Oscars 2023 red carpet with pregnant wife Upasana

RRR won Best Original song for Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023. Ram Charan, the star of RRR, attended the 95th Academy Awards, which took place in Los Angeles with his wife Upasana Konidela. The parents-to-be looked stunning on the red carpet and said their 'baby is giving luck'.

As Ram Charan and Upasana walked the red carpet of Oscars 2023, they spoke to the host ahead of Naatu Naatu winning for Best Song. The star wife said, "I am here to support Ram. I am here as a part of the RRR family. I am nervous and shaking a bit. This is really amazing." Ram also, added, "She is pregnant as well. Six months... I think the baby is bringing us so much luck."

Ram Charan and Upasana made head turns with their sophisticated Indian looks for Oscars 2023. Keeping their Indian roots touch, they opted for traditional looks. While Ram looked dashing as ever in black indo western attire and his wife kept it simple and charming in a saree. Charan wore the signature medallion brooches and a studded choker that highlights his role as Alluri Seetharama Raju from the SS Rajamouli directorial.



Ram Charan reacts to becoming a father

A few days ago, during the promotions of RRR's Oscars in the US, Ram Charan for the first time spoke about becoming a father and he is super excited. The actor said, "I think we are really happy. All of us are doing well in our lives, professionally and personally. We are seeing a new dimension. To add on more people to our life is always beautiful. And my mom and dad are really that happy we are making new addition and this time it's not a dog."

After 10 years of marital bliss, Ram Charan and Upasana are all set to welcome their firstborn soon. Recently, the couple also celebrated their babymoon in the US. Ram Charan pampered his wife like a doting husband for the babymoon and took her on a long drive, shopping and watching dolphins in the US.